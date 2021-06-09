Windsor-Essex man in 50s dies linked to COVID-19, WECHU reports 13 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Wednesday.

WECHU says a man in his 50s has died.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has increased to 432 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,688 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,109 people who have recovered.

The health unit says there are 147 active cases, 60 are considered a Variant of Concern.

There are 16 people with confirmed cases of the virus in the hospital and three in the ICU.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

5 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

2 cases are community acquired

6 cases are still being investigated

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

