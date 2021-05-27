Windsor-Essex MOH supports reopening of schools to in-person learning

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex has joined other health officials in support of the reopening of schools to in-person learning in June.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed is a member of the Council of Ontario Medical Officers of Health, who along with the President and CEO of The Hospital for Sick Children, sent a joint letter to Education Minister Stephen Lecce on May 20.

The letter expressed support for the reopening of schools as essential for children as community rates of COVID-19 decrease across the province.

“Upon careful review and consideration of local indicators, the group believes it is possible, and in fact, imperative, that schools begin to open before the reopening of other sectors,” said the letter.

The document stated it would provide immeasurable benefits to the mental and physical well-being of all children and their families.

Windsor-Essex students moved to online learning after the break on April 19 amid the province's third wave of COVID-19. Ahmed said parents and students will have to wait to see what the province decides.

Ontario’s top public health official Dr. David Williams said Thursday that he believes that schools can be reopened safely and has received feedback from all Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area public health units indicating that they are “prepared” to have children return to the classroom as soon as next week.

Premier Doug Ford wrote a letter to dozens of medical experts and a handful of education sector unions Thursday asking them for “input on the possible safe return to schools” this June.

An announcement is expected soon, but provincial officials have not indicated a date.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca.