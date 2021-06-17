Windsor-Essex not a COVID-19 hot spot anymore, but second dose vaccine eligibility accelerates

Even though Windsor-Essex isn’t considered to be a hot spot for COVID-19 anymore by the province, more residents will soon be eligible for their second vaccine dose earlier than expected.

With 75 per cent of Ontario adults having received a first dose, 19 per cent having a second dose and over three million doses of the Moderna vaccine arriving in June, the provincial government announced Thursday that it is continuing to accelerate its vaccine rollout by expanding eligibility for second doses ahead of schedule.

“Thanks to the efforts of Team Ontario we are making tremendous progress in our vaccine rollout, protecting communities at greatest risk of COVID-19 and variants,” said Minister of Health Christine Elliott. “Every dose administered brings us closer to ending the pandemic and moving to Step Two of our Roadmap, and I encourage everyone to do their part and get their shot as soon as they are eligible.”

Eligibility to book a second dose appointment as follows:

As of Monday, June 21, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., all Ontarians who received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 9, 2021 will be eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval.

As of Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., individuals who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 30, 2021 and who live in the catchment area of one of the 10 public health units identified as Delta hot spots (Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Peel, Porcupine, Simcoe-Muskoka, Toronto, Waterloo, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, and York public health units) will be eligible to book or rebook their second dose appointment at a shortened interval.

Starting the week of June 28, 2021 (days / sequence to be confirmed) all Ontarians aged 18 and over, including Windsor-Essex residents, who have received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to book their second dose appointment. The appointment will be scheduled at least 28 days after the first dose, per the recommended interval.

In addition, effective June 14, 2021, individuals who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are also eligible to receive a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at an interval of eight to 12 weeks, with informed consent. This can include a second dose of AstraZeneca or an mRNA vaccine.

Windsor-Essex residents can book online through the WECHU booking system.

Ontario’s allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine meant to arrive during the first two weeks of July will be lower than initially projected (decreased from approximately 885,000 to 348,000 doses) and is planned to catch up during the last two weeks of July.

“The large increase of Moderna vaccines and steady supply of Pfizer has enabled Ontario to speed up second dose appointments, target hot spot areas and provide more options for people to become fully immunized,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is also expected to get an increase in Moderna. WECHU medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said residents may safely mix mRNA doses of Pfizer and Moderna.