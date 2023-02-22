Windsor-Essex nurses to join Ontario-wide picket calling for better wages, staffing
Nurses in Windsor are expected to join their colleagues across Ontario Thursday holding pickets to call for better staffing, wages and care.
Thousands of registered nurses and other healthcare professionals and support workers will be demonstrating outside hospitals, MPP officers and other locations.
“Nurses and community allies are picketing in support of a contract that will improve retention in the critically understaffed sector and lead to better patient care,” a news release from the Ontario Nurses’ Association (ONA) states. “This is the second in a series of escalating actions across Ontario planned by nurses and health-care professionals who are fighting for crucial improvements to help ensure Ontarians get the public hospital care they need and deserve.”
The ONA is the largest provincial nurses union in Canada representing 68,000 registered nurses and healthcare professionals. Union officials say the ONA has been bargaining with the Ontario Hospital Association to seek a better contract for its 60,000 hospital-sector members.
ONA officials say this follows three yeas of wage suppression under Bill 124, which was recently ruled unconstitutional by the Ontario courts.
