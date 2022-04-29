Windsor-Essex police hand out 67 tickets in joint traffic blitz

Traffic enforcement officers in Windsor-Essex teamed up for a joint blitz that resulted in 67 tickets.

Windsor police, LaSalle police, Essex County OPP and the Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation took part in the initiative on Thursday.

Police say the enforcement actions were issued for speeding, no insurance, no license, and other infractions.

