Windsor-Essex pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has a number of pop-up clinics planned this week for those looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination clinics will be open for walk-in appointments for those eligible.

The WECHU is hosting clinics at the following locations:

Salvation Army, 355 Church Street in Windsor: Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Canadian Mental Health Association, 1400 Windsor Avenue in Windsor: Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Catholic Central High School, 441 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor: Wednesday from 1:50 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Consulate of Mexico, 350 Highway 77 in Leamington: Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex, 245 Janette Avenue in Windsor: Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, 1551 Wyandotte Street West in Windsor: Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

@TheWECHU will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 6 at @CCHcomets. All members of the community who are eligible to be vaccinated are welcome to attend. pic.twitter.com/g2j4jM9Vpd