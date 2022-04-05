Windsor-Essex pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has a number of pop-up clinics planned this week for those looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination clinics will be open for walk-in appointments for those eligible.
The WECHU is hosting clinics at the following locations:
- Salvation Army, 355 Church Street in Windsor: Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Canadian Mental Health Association, 1400 Windsor Avenue in Windsor: Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Catholic Central High School, 441 Tecumseh Road East in Windsor: Wednesday from 1:50 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Consulate of Mexico, 350 Highway 77 in Leamington: Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex, 245 Janette Avenue in Windsor: Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, 1551 Wyandotte Street West in Windsor: Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
@TheWECHU will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on April 6 at @CCHcomets. All members of the community who are eligible to be vaccinated are welcome to attend. pic.twitter.com/g2j4jM9Vpd— WECDSB (@WECDSB) April 5, 2022
