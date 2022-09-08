Windsor-Essex reacts to passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Windsor-Essex residents and leaders are sharing their thoughts and condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952, at the age of 25.

The Queen and Prince Philip stopped in Windsor in July 1959, while on a tour of the Great Lakes. She also visited Windsor on Oct. 1, 1984. She was on a 13-day tour of New Brunswick, Ontario And Manitoba.

Mayor Dilkens announces that flags at City of Windsor facilities will be flown at half-mast and Windsor City Hall will be illuminated in purple in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. More on public memorials and events will be shared soon.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens issued a statement, saying he’s “deeply saddened” to learn about her death.

My deepest condolences to the @RoyalFamily on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an incredible leader who made an enormous difference in the world. Together, we will honour her life and legacy.

“Today, the world lost a leader with quiet influence and immeasurable grace. A family also lost their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. For many, The Queen was a fixture throughout our entire lives. Her lifetime of service will be honoured and treasured, recognized and debated in the coming days and weeks. The Queen participated in, and lived through such significant moments in our shared history and her contributions cannot be overstated,” said the statement.

Flags at City of Windsor facilities will be flown at half-mast, and city hall will be illuminated in purple in “respect and recognition” of the Queen’s passing.

The City of Windsor is expected to share details regarding public memorial and commemoration events as plans are confirmed, in the days ahead.

Flags are also being lowered at other Windsor-Essex locations.

Our flags have been lowered to half-mast to mark the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who devoted her life to public service. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family as we reflect on her legacy of service to Canada and the world.

Municipal building flags have been lowered to half-mast in mourning of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with The Royal Family.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully this afternoon after more than seventy years on the throne. The Greater Essex County District School Board will lower flags to half-mast at all of our schools and offices until sunset on the day of her funeral service. May she rest in peace.

Essex County warden Gary McNamara's also issued a statement expressing condolences.

“The Queen made 22 official trips to Canada during her historic reign, including two memorable trips to the Windsor-Essex region. She had a personal and profound impact on the residents of our region, who join me now in mourning her death and honouring her incredible life,” said McNamara. “Flags at the Essex County Civic Centre and other County facilities are being lowered to half-staff."