Windsor-Essex recreation facilities to close under new COVID-19 restrictions

Indoor sports and recreation facilities in Windsor-Essex must close for most activities due to new provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Monday that the province will return to a ‘modified’ version of Step Two of the Roadmap to Reopen effective Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. for at least 21 days (until Jan. 26, 2022), subject to trends in public health and health system indicators.

Measures for sports and recreational fitness activities:

Indoor areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities, including gyms, sporting events and personal training must operate under the following conditions:

indoor closed with limited exceptions and conditions (such as athletes training for Olympics and Paralympics, select professional and elite amateur sport leagues who will operate via an approved framework from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health and persons with disabilities for physical therapy)

outdoor open with spectators limited to 50 per cent capacity and other restrictions

proof of vaccination required for facilities with a usual capacity of 20,000 or more people

Recreational amenities

Recreational amenities must operate under the following conditions:

indoor recreational amenities closed

outdoor recreational amenities open

In Lakeshore, all drop-in and currently scheduled recreation programs have been postponed until Jan. 27, at the earliest. The return to Step 2 affects the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre, Comber Community Centre, and Libro Community Centre.

“As a council, we know the return of restrictions and closures of our recreation facilities will be frustrating to many of our community members,” said Lakeshore Mayor Tom Bain. “All we can ask is for everyone to continue to do their part; get vaccinated, reduce close contacts, and stay home if you’re sick. There is an end in sight, and we’ll get there together as a community.”

The town says program registration and facility rental fees will be credited or refunded.

Lakeshore's Municipal Office will remain open for essential visitors, who will need to wear a mask and complete the COVID-19 screening form. All potential visitors should call ahead for information about alternative service options and to ensure staff availability.

The Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex will also remain closed until at least January 27. Anyone requiring service can contact office staff by email at recreation@tecumseh.ca or phone at 519-735-4756. Virtual meetings can be arranged if necessary.

“Taking this additional step to temporarily close our indoor recreation facilities will help limit exposures, which is what we need to do to protect our residents and staff,” said Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara. “I know this is a disappointing news for many arena and recreation complex users, but our priority is to prevent this virus from overwhelming the health system.”

The Essex Centre Sports Complex, Maedel Community Centre, McGregor Community Centre, Colchester Community Centre and the Essex Recreation Complex in Essex will all temporarily close and in-person receretion program will be postponed until further notice.

The town will offer refunds and course credits to all those registered and plans to launch virtual programming,

The Essex Municipal office as well as the Gesto Building by-law enforcement building will temporarily close expect for essential visits made by appointment only by calling 519-776-7336. Residents can access a number of online service options at www.essex.ca/OnlineServices.

“As a Council, we understand that these new restrictions are challenging for local business owners,” said Mayor Larry Snively. “Many businesses will be able to stay open under the restrictions, and we’re asking all residents to continue to support them when and where possible. Please continue to be vigilant by getting vaccinated and following all public health measures.”

Recreation buildings in Amherstburg including the Libro Credit Union Centre will also be closed as per the restrictions.

In LaSalle, the Vollmer Complex has been closed since Dec. 30 due to a COVID-19 exposure at the facility and will remain closed until at least Jan. 26 following the details of the provincial announcement.

All ice rentals have been cancelled until the building is able to reopen. Fitness and pool patrons with a pre-paid membership will have their membership extended for the duration of the closure and monthly memberships will be paused until programs and services resume.

The start of winter programs will be delayed until to the week of Jan. 30 and will have the end date extended to account for the late start. Virtual fitness classes are also available.