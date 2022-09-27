Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce 'delighted' with end of ArriveCan

Officials with the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce say they are “delighted” by the Government of Canada’s decision to end the mandatory use of the ArriveCan app and other border COVID-19 restrictions.

Ottawa announced Monday it will officially lift all COVID-19 border restrictions as of Oct. 1

Starting Oct 1, travellers will no longer have to submit their health information in #ArriveCAN, but the app will stay on as an optional tool for those who want to save time at the airport by using #AdvanceCBSADeclaration.

The Detroit Regional Chamber is also applauding the Canadian government’s decision.

“The border measures were a significant hurdle for businesses and tourists to cross the border,” said Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Rakesh Naidu. “The restrictions, especially the ArriveCAN app, created a barrier between people and businesses on both sides of the Canada-U.S. Border.”

U.S. visits through land ports have been down across the country and officials say businesses have been feeling the impact of the border restrictions.

Statistics Canada reports that border crossings from the United States in June 2022 were little more than half the number made in June 2019. Chamber officials said the removal of restrictions is essential in bringing back normalcy to border crossings for individuals and trade.

“This is essential for reasons beyond travel,” said Naidu. “Removing restrictions will increase business-to-business transactions and support recovery efforts in several sectors. Both sides of the border will benefit with increased ease of travel.”

Naidu said that the removal of restrictions was only the beginning of returning to the way things were pre-pandemic.

“The ending of these restrictions means we now have to make sure people and businesses on both sides of the border know that ArriveCAN and other border measures are lifted,” said Naidu. “Both Windsor-Essex and the Detroit Region benefit from easier cross-border travel and were hoping to return to pre-covid levels soon, but we recognize that we have some work ahead of us.”

Detroit Regional Chamber President and CEO Sandy K. Baruah said Detroit and Windsor comprise an important, integrated, and impressive economic region.

“Our business and social lives are inextricably connected,” said Baruah. “Any barriers to the free flow of commerce and people costs both Americans and Canadians. This is good news for all.”