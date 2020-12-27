The Windsor-Essex Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 135 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the region on Sunday.

24 cases are outbreak related, one case is a household contact of a confirmed case and 110 cases are still under investigation.

Sunday’s cases brings the total confirmed cases in the region to 6,880 with 5,184 resolved cases and one new death.

The new death is a woman in her 80s from the community.

1,580 cases are still active.

WECHU has reported triple-digit cases for twelve straight days. A record-high 250 new cases were reported Wednesday.

The WECHU says there are 79 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 17 in the ICU as of Thursday.

There are currently 40 outbreaks in the region:

18 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes.

As of Saturday, the new outbreaks are at Riverside Place with three staff members testing positive, and Leamington Mennonite Home with two staff members testing positive.

There is also one case at Brouillette Manor and one at Augustine Villas as of Saturday, both are staff members.

14 workplace outbreaks including eleven at agriculture facilities in Leamington and Kingsville and two in health care and social assistance

Three community outbreaks.

Two school outbreaks.

Three hospital outbreaks.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 116. Seventy deaths are related to residents in long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.