The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting reporting 199 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths in the region on Saturday.

WECHU says four deaths were residents in long-term care or retirement homes – two men and one woman in their 80s – and one woman in her 90s.

Three were from the community – a woman in her 70s – and a man and a woman in their 80s.

“They are not just a number to us,” says medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed on Friday, “They are all people.”

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 209 people.

There are 199 new cases of the virus on Saturday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 9,445 confirmed cases, including 6,732 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

• 32 are related to outbreaks

• 20 are close contacts

• 4 is community acquired

• 143 are still under investigation

WECHU says 2,504 cases are considered active. There are 92 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

There are several outbreaks in the region, including 21 at LTC and retirement homes, 15 at workplaces, three community outbreaks and two outbreaks at Windsor Regional Hospital.