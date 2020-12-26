The Windsor-Essex Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting 281 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in the region on Friday and Saturday.

130 of the 281 cases were reported on Christmas Eve and 151 cases were reported on Christmas day, bringing the total confirmed cases in the region to 6,745 with 5,127 resolved cases and one new death.

The new death is a woman in her 90s from a long-term care home.

WECHU has reported triple-digit cases for eleven straight days. A record-high 250 new cases were reported Wednesday.

The WECHU says there are 79 people in the hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 17 in the ICU as of Thursday.

There are currently 35 outbreaks in the region:

14 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes

12 workplace outbreaks including 9 at agriculture facilities in Leamington and Kingsville and two in health care and social assistance

Three community outbreaks

Three school outbreaks

Three hospital outbreaks

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has reached 115. Seventy deaths are related to residents in long-term care and retirement homes and two are related to migrant workers.