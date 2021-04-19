Windsor-Essex residents 40+ can get COVID-19 vaccine at local pharmacies

Windsor-Essex residents 40 years old and over will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at local pharmacies starting on Tuesday.

The Ontario government announced Sunday that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be offered to the new age group in pharmacies and primary care settings.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Monday residents should take the first available vaccine.

“It is important that everyone should get the first vaccine that’s available to us,” said Ahmed.

There have been growing calls for the provincial government to make the vaccine more widely available as Ontario continues to see record numbers in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations amid a third wave that is mainly driven by variants of concern.

Ontario is expanding the age eligibility for AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting April 20, individuals aged 40 and over can receive the AstraZeneca #COVID19 vaccine at pharmacy or primary care settings across Ontario. https://t.co/po3vUClm4k pic.twitter.com/pIU0PvYKV7

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently available only to adults aged 55 and older following the recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).

It is in response to cases of younger people developing rare blood clots after receiving the shot. On Saturday, Alberta reported that a patient who got the AstraZeneca vaccine developed a condition called a vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia. It is the second case of the rare blood clot disorder in Canada.

Despite the two cases, Health Canada maintained that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks of getting COVID-19. The agency approved the use of the vaccine for those 18 years old and over.

“The benefit clearly outweighs the risk associated with the vaccine,” says Ahmed.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit does not know the allotment of AstraZeneca for the region, since it is going directly to pharmacies and primary care providers.

Eligible residents can book appointments by contacting one of the participating pharmacies.

With files from CTV Windsor's Melanie Borrelli and CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.