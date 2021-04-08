Windsor-Essex residents 50+ in these 'hot zone' postal codes can book vaccinations

Windsor-Essex residents 50 years old and over living in an identified hot zone postal code area can book their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is offering booking through their online portal or hotline at (226)-773-2200.

The qualifying postal codes outlined by the province are: N8X, N8Y, N9A, N9B, N9C, N8H and N9Y.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says residents will need to show proof that they live in that zone. Residents will be asked to enter their address, including the municipality and postal code.

"When you attend your appointment please bring your proof of residence," says Marentette. “A driver's licence that has your address, a current utility bill or another current bill with your address."

Right now Marentette says it’s only available for people that live in those postal code areas, not work there.

In all other areas of Windsor-Essex, the health unit is accepting bookings for adults 60 and over.

"Our health unit region is at 60 plus so there are appointments for 60 plus as well right now but regarding specifically the hotspots we are not at 18-years of age and older," says Marentette. "Those people will not be able to access a booking right now."

The province announced Wednesday that beginning next week, education workers who provide direct support to students with special education needs across the province, including Windsor-Essex, can get their shot.

All education workers in select hot spot areas, will be eligible to register for vaccination, but not Windsor-Essex. The qualifying regions for educators are Toronto, Peel, York, Ottawa, Hamilton, Halton and Durham.