Windsor-Essex residents 70 and older can now book COVID-19 vaccinations: WECHU

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has dropped the age to 70 years old to book a COVID-19 vaccine at the four clinics in the region.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says they expect the 75 and older group will be booked for appointments by April 1, so they feel comfortable reducing the age.

“Opening up to 70, we know that in the 70 to 74 age range there’s about 22,000 people and we believe we can accommodate all of these people moving forward,” said CEO and Chief Nursing Officer Theresa Marentette.

The 75+ category has about 16,000 people and about 33 per cent of them have received their first dose. The 80+ group is about 90 per cent vaccinated with at least the first dose.

Eligible residents can book online or call 226-773-2200.

Earlier this month, the province delayed the administration of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI). The guidance occurred after the WECHU began vaccinating residents 80 years of age and older. Many Windsor and Essex County residents had already received an appointment for their second vaccine dose.

“The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit would like to remind residents that second dose vaccination appointments are now 16 weeks apart, except for residents in long term care homes or retirement homes per ministry guidance,” said Marentette.

She said every attempt has been made to contact those residents to confirm that their second dose appointments are cancelled, but in some cases, they have not been able to make contact yet.

“We are asking that residents with upcoming second dose vaccine appointments to stay home,” said Marentette. “Second dose vaccinations will not be administered at this time.”

Public health will notify the community when second dose vaccinations will start in the region. They will also notify everyone who provided contact information when they are eligible to book an appointment for their second dose.

Here’s the total number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: