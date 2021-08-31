Windsor-Essex residents get on board with Bird scooters
Windsorites appear to have enjoyed soaring around the city on e-scooters, having travelled the highest distance across the country, according to Bird Canada’s national metrics.
Bird Canada launched a one-year pilot project with the City of Windsor in May and since then the company says the uptake as surpassed a number of key national metrics.
According to Bird Canada, since July the number of rides taken in Windsor has increased by 50 per cent and Windsor riders have the highest average ride durations and the highest average distance travelled across Canada.
In addition, Bird has seen over 16,000 unique riders since May and using 2016 census data that means 7.3 per cent of Windsor residents have tried out the e-scooters, the company says.
The pilot also produced some spinoff benefits include jobs for the 25 people who work at Bird, the launch of e-scooter tours, and cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and traffic due to replacing vehicle rides with a zip on the scooter, Bird says.
Bird Canada says the scooters improve transport links across the city and help improve the appeal and economic potential of the Windsor riverfront as a drive for tourism.
-
Remnants of Ida will bring heavy rain to most of the MaritimesMost of the Maritime region can expect rain with some areas seeing heavy rain and downpours.
-
Man convicted in murder of teen outside Calgary nightclub eligible for earlier paroleOne of four men convicted in connection with the swarming, beating and fatal stabbing of Lukas Strasser-Hird in Calgary's Beltline in 2013 has successfully appealed the parole eligibility of his sentence.
-
'All I heard was 'pop, pop'': Victoria police investigating murder in upscale neighbourhoodNeighbours in an upscale Victoria neighbourhood say they awoke to the sounds of possible gunfire Tuesday.
-
'Ashamed' Vancouver surgeon apologizes for telling South Asian man to 'crawl back to Surrey'The head of Vancouver Coastal Health has admitted the organization didn’t do enough after learning a surgeon had made 'racist' comments, apologizing to staff and including an statement of contrition from the doctor involved.
-
London police vehicle involved in collisionThe crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Queens Avenue and Quebec Street
-
Saskatoon health official urges individuals to voluntarily mask up as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the cityEven without a public health order in place, the city's medical health officer is urging Saskatoon residents to mask up voluntarily if they are not already doing so.
-
CK welcomes new immigrantsNew immigrants to Chatham-Kent are being welcomed into the municipality with open arms during the inaugural Chatham-Kent Welcome Week, happening September 10 to 19, 2021.
-
Halifax police want information on driver who offered teen a driveHalifax Regional Police say around 12:30 last Thursday afternoon, a man in a black pick-up truck approached a 15-year-old youth who was walking near the intersection of Glenora and McLennan Avenue in Halifax.
-
Nova Scotia Mounties issue more than 40 tickets and warnings at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick borderThe Nova Scotia RCMP says it recently issued more than 40 tickets and warnings under the Motor Vehicle Act near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.