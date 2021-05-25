Windsor-Essex residents receiving second dose of AstraZeneca

More residents across Windsor-Essex are able to claim the title of “fully vaccinated.”

This comes as 4,500 doses of the AstraZeneza vaccine were distributed to 24 pharmacies across the region for individuals who received their first dose between March 10 to 19.

“We are scheduled to receive more in the coming days,” says WECHU’s medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed. “We will have enough doses to meet the need of these individuals who are targeted.”

Though the recommended interval between shots is at least 12 weeks, the second injection is being offered to that group after 10 weeks in order to make use of 45,000 doses set to expire in roughly a week.

Another 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca are due to expire next month.

Ahmed says not every pharmacy is participating in the second round of doses. You can find the list of pharmacies distributing AstraZeneza here.

“If there is any additional shortage we will be talking to the ministry to make sure to get those outstanding doses as quickly as possible to meet the need of our residents,” ahmed adds.