Windsor-Essex runners finish Boston Marathon

Runners from Windsor-Essex put in a final training run at Malden Park on April 9, 2022. They’re in preparation for the 126th running of the Boston Marathon. (Rich Garton / CTV News)

About 28,000 people competed in this year's Boston Marathon, including a strong contingent of Windsor-Essex runners.

Jeramie Carbonaro had the fastest local time of 2:44:41.

Here are some of the local runners and their times:

  • Maurice Bottos 4:18:32
  • Jeramie Carbonaro 2:44:41
  • Dawn Hill 3:46:49
  • David Orchard 3:09:44
  • Tara Paterson 3:58:51
  • Juliana Santos-Janisse 3:27:33
  • Ron Seguin 3:22:48
  • Jennifer Stenback 3:51:05
  • Uwe Thamm 3:40:31
