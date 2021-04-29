Windsor-Essex school boards to provide access to COVID-19 testing
The four local school boards will be offering free voluntary COVID-19 testing to asymptomatic staff and students on Saturday.
The upcoming clinic run by Lifelabs will be at Sandwich Secondary School at 7050 Malden Road in LaSalle for in-person students, staff and children at daycares within the designated schools who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms but would like to be tested.
The testing clinic will be open to the following school communities:
- Sandwich Secondary School
- St. Thomas of Villanova High School, Western Secondary School
- General Amherst High School
- Holy Cross Catholic School
- Sandwich West Public School
- Sacred heart Catholic School
- LaSalle Public School
- St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School
- Prince Andrew Public School
- Stella maris catholic School
- Malden Central Public School
- Amherstburg Public School
- Anderdon Public School
- École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Augustin-Caron
- École élémentaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste
- École élémentaire catholique Ste-Ursule
Lifelabs will offer the PCR testing based on the following walk-in schedule:
- 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. School staff
- 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter A
- 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter B
- 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter C or D
- 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter E, F or G
- 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter H, I or J
- 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter K or L
- 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter M or N
- 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter O, P or Q
- 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter R or S
- 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter T, U or V
- 2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter W, X, Y or Z
Consent will be required from parents or guardians for students under 18.