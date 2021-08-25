Windsor-Essex schools included in at-home COVID-19 testing pilot project

Windsor-Essex school boards will take part in a provincial pilot project that will give students and staff an at-home COVID-19 test if they are exposed to the virus through a cohort or outbreak.

A memo from the deputy minister of education sent to directors of education says the pilot is set to launch the week of Sept. 7 for eight weeks, ending on Oct. 29. During that time take-home tests will be given to targeted secondary schools for students and staff who are vaccinated, asymptomatic and have been identified as a high-risk contact.

“We are doing everything possible to keep students in class, including offering new testing options that are more convenient and accessible for students and families. Following the advice of Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, our government is making more low barrier testing options available — including take-home tests for many high school students — part of our plan to reduce absenteeism and keep kids learning in-class,” Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said in a statement to CTV News.

The participation in the pilot is voluntary for staff and students, and while it is intended for those vaccinated and asymptomatic, students do not have to disclose their vaccination status to participate.

Staff, students and families will continue to have the option to seek testing at local assessment centres or the option to self-isolate, the memo says.

The pilot will take place at schools across 13 public health units in Ontario, including the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The memo says a mix of schools were identified within the health units to “achieve a diverse mix of geographies and a balance of school settings” with factors such as location, enrolment size, and proximity to local testing centres considered.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and Greater Essex County District School Board say they are working on how the project will roll-out.

Four of the school boards in Windsor-Essex were identified for the pilot project including Conseil scolaire catholique Providence. Conseil scolaire Viamonde. Greater Essex County District School Board, and the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

- With files from CTV Toronto