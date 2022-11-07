Windsor-Essex schools to reopen after CUPE announces end to walkout

Students in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent can return to the classroom on Tuesday.

As a result of the Ontario government’s commitment to repeal Bill 28, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has announced that it will conclude its protest against the legislation, said a statement from the the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board on Monday.

“This means that our schools will re-open for in-person learning beginning Tuesday, November 8,” said the statement. “We expect that all students and staff will return to school Tuesday morning and follow their regular schedules. Transportation will be provided as usual.”

The board said they hope that CUPE and the government will return to the bargaining table as soon as possible and arrive at a contract that satisfies all those involved.

In the meantime, the board said they look forward to welcoming our staff and students back to in-person learning on Tuesday morning.

The schools were closed Friday and Monday due to the job action. Students were instructed to do asynchronous online learning.

Schools with the French Catholic board Conseil scolaire catholique Providence were also closed. CTV News will update its plan when it becomes available.

The City of Windsor’s recreation department has suspended the remaining day camps set up for the remainder of this week. Officials say since the job action has ended, the need for camps is no longer present.

Any parents who have already pre-paid for a future camp will be reimbursed.

Schools with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) and the French public board (Conseil Scolaire Viamonde) remained open.

In Chatham-Kent, schools with the Lambton Kent District School Board (LKSDB) and St. Clair Catholic District School Board will also reopen on Tuesday.

