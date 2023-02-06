Windsor-Essex starts week with mix of sun and clouds
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A mix of sun and clouds is forecasted to start the week in Windsor-Essex.
According to Environment Canada, Monday’s high is expected to reach 0C with a wind chill of -4C in the morning and -9C in the afternoons.
Winds up to 15 km/h are expected.
Cloudiness will increase overnight with wind moving south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h.
The low is expected to reach -4 C with a wind chill of -10 C in the evening.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Tuesday: A high of 9C with rain ending near noon then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle. At night, cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries, low of -4C.
- Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 5C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries, low of 1C.
- Thursday: Periods of rain and windy with a high of 8C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries, low -1C.
- Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries, high of 1C. At night, cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of flurries, low of -7C.
The average high for this time of year is -0.5C, and an average low of -7.9C.
