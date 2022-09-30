Windsor-Essex students and staff mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Students and staff across Windsor and Essex County commemorated the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday.

The federal statutory holiday, also known as Orange Shirt Day, was established last year to remember children who died while being forced to attend residential schools, as well as those who survived, and the families and communities still affected by lasting trauma.

Schools held special events to mark the day and encouraged everyone to wear orange shirts in the spirit of reconciliation and hope for generations to come.

“We cannot change the past,” said Greater-Essex County District School Board Director of Education Erin Kelly. “Our obligation is to honestly acknowledge history and be accountable – accepting those things that were undeniably wrong and doing our best to atone for mistakes - even if we were not personally or directly responsible.”

Thank you to @PEPanthers for inviting us to their National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Walk for Wenjack. Chanie Wenjack was an Anishinaabe boy who left a residential school on foot and never made it home. Funds raised will be donated to the Downie-Wenjack fund.�� pic.twitter.com/hJB2J21DWl

A statement from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said “This day is about honouring and respecting survivors of the residential schools system, understanding the continued legacies and intergenerational trauma of their families and our local community. It’s also about taking action- performing and participating in acts that promote truth, remorse and healing on our journey to reconciliation.”

For #NationalDayForTruthAndReconciliation we were joined for a solemn ceremony by knowledge keepers Auntie Shirley Johnson of Caldwell First Nation and Louise Cervini-Moss, to reflect upon the painful history of residential schools, as well as the hope for healing. @CatholicEdu pic.twitter.com/txdKkLhGIw

Conseil scolaire catholique Providence schools also raised students’ awareness of truth and reconciliation through a variety of learning and reflection activities.

“We invite everyone in the community to reflect upon their own role in reconciliation with Indigenous peoples by staying informed about Indigenous history and cultures, the consequences of systemic discrimination and the residential school system, as well as about the repercussions of colonial systems still being felt by children, families, and Métis, Inuit and First Nations communities in Canada,” said a message from the Conseil scolaire catholique Providence board.

La Semaine de la vérité et de la réconciliation s'est terminé de façon grandiose dans les écoles du @CscProvidence qui ont démontré leur soutien aux communautés Premières Nations, Métis et Inuit. �� pic.twitter.com/2lwWJszem5

The Conseil Scolaire Viamonde also held several activities to mark the day.

En cette Journée de la vérité et de la réconciliation, les élèves et le personnel Viamonde portent un chandail orange pour honorer la mémoire de tous les enfants disparus et rendre hommage aux survivantes et survivants. #NoublionsPasLesEnfants pic.twitter.com/CSf5jIjG1e