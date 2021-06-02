Windsor-Essex students expected to learn fate of school year in Ford announcement today

Students, parents and staff in Windsor-Essex are expected to learn more about what’s happening with the remainder of the school year during a provincial announcement today.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Minister of Health, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

CTVNewsWindsor.ca will stream the news conference live.

Students in Windsor-Essex and across Ontario may be forced to continue at-home learning for the rest of the academic year, CTV News learned on Tuesday.

Sources say the decision was made Monday not to reopen schools with concerns a return to the classroom could drive up case counts in some hot zones.

The decision to keep schools closed goes against the advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and local medical officers of health, like Windsor-Essex’s Dr. Wajid Ahmed, who has openly supported the return to in-class learning.

This is a developing story. More coming.