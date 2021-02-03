Windsor-Essex students, parents and staff expect to find out Wednesday when school will return to in-class learning.

Ontario's top physician Dr. David Williams, is expected to give the government advice on school re-openings today.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said he will give an epidemiological presentation on Wednesday morning regarding the reopening of schools.

Ahmed says indictors are pointing in the right direction for students to return to in-class learning in the region.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government will make a decision based on the advice and announce it with time to prepare.

Windsor-Essex students have been online learning out of the classroom since Dec. 14. Ahmed issued an order to have schools closed in-person one week before the winter break. That order has expired, but the region is still under provincial orders.

Students in Windsor-Essex, Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and Hamilton are supposed to continue their remote learning until at least Feb. 10.

This is a developing story. More coming.

With files from The Canadian Press.