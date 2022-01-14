Windsor-Essex supply teacher facing multiple sexual assault charges

Windsor police have arrested a 34-year-old man who was a substitute teacher with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB) for allegedly sexually assaulting students.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit launched an investigation last month into allegations of multiple students being sexually assaulted by a supply teacher.

It was reported that the teacher was touching children inappropriately. Police say five victims have since come forward, all under the age of 18.

Police arrested the suspect on Thursday without incident.

Investigators believe there is potential for further victims and are encouraging any other victims, or anyone with information to come forward.

Police have arrested Aram Raihana, of Windsor, who is facing five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

Police say he also has other ties in the Windsor-Essex community where he was in a position of trust and authority with children.

No further information is being released at this time to protect the identity of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com