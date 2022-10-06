Windsor-Essex temperature shift heading into the weekend

Temperatures remain slightly above average in Windsor-Essex for this time of year.

Cooler days are ahead over the weekend but the sunshine continues.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. UV index 4 or moderate.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Low 8.

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 perc ent chance of showers in the morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Saturday: Sunny. High 15.

Sunday: Sunny. High 15.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 18.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 20.