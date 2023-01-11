Windsor-Essex temperatures still well above seasonal

Temperatures remain well above the seasonal average for this time of year.

Possibly reaching a high of 6 C by Thursday, before a sharp drop back down below the freezing mark expected on Friday.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning then 30 per cent chance of rain showers late this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High plus 5.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Drizzle or showers beginning near midnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Temperature steady near plus 4.

Thursday: Drizzle or showers changing to rain at times heavy near noon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h in the afternoon. High 6.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 1.

Saturday: Sunny. High zero.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5.