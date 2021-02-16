The head of Windsor-Essex Transgender and Allied Support said it was disheartening to see two swastikas and a homophobic slur written in marker on the window of the groups building.

“It's an affirmation of the need for our service in the community,” said executive director Alexander Reid.

Reid said the writing and images were placed on the windows of 1435 Tecumseh Road East sometime between the evening of Feb. 12 and when he first noticed the markings at 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Reid came to check on the building on Family Day.

Windsor Police confirm an investigating is underway for a report of vandalism in the 1400 block of Tecumseh Road East, but could not say if there was a hate crime.

“However, this investigation is still in its early stages and we have no further information to provide at this time,” said Public Information Officer, Constable Darius Goze.

Reid said officers were looking for surveillance video from nearby businesses.

He added the incident is a chance to educate people about the centre and the people it serves.

Reid stated, “we find that people who discriminate are sometimes closeted individuals themselves, so this remains a great opportunity for growth and to help change minds.”