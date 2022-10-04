iHeartRadio

Windsor-Essex warm up


Warmer temperatures return to Windsor-Essex before another cold snap on Friday.

Fog patches will clear as the sun comes out with highs reaching mid to high 20s this week.

Tuesday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low plus 4.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 5 or moderate.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Saturday: Sunny. High 13.

Sunday: Sunny. High 15.

Monday: Sunny. High 18.

