Windsor-Essex watches and warnings end, more rain on the way

Watches and warnings have all come to an end in Windsor-Essex but full sunshine doesn’t return to the forecast until next week.

Humidity will still play a factor on Friday and Saturday with humidex values expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 39. UV index 6 or high.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 21.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High 31. Humidex 41. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28.

Thursday: Sunny. High 28.