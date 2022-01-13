Windsor-Essex weather: chance of flurries as temperatures dip
Windsor residents could see some flurries as temperatures drop in the region, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.
It’s expected to be mainly cloudy Thursday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 3C. Wind chill -5C in the morning.
As for Thursday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the evening and before morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light late in the evening. Low -6C. Wind chill -11C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Friday.. Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High -3C. Friday night..cloudy periods. Low -14C.
- Saturday..clearing. High -8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -12C.
- Sunday.. sunny. High -4C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -7C.
- Monday..cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -2C. Monday night..cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -7C.
- Tuesday.. A mix of sun and cloud.. High -2C.
- Wednesday.. A mix of sun and cloud. High -2C.
The average high temperature this time of year is -0.9C and the average low is -8C.