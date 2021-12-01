Windsor-Essex weather: chance of rain or drizzle

Environment Canada is predicting more rain and seasonal temperatures for the Windsor area.

The forecaster says it will be cloudy on Wednesday morning, with a 30 per cent chance of rain or drizzle late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high of 6 Celsius.

As for Wednesday night, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle, wind becoming southwest gusting to 40km/h this evening. Temperature steady near 5C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Thurdsay: Periods of rain mixed with drizzle ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 10C. Night - Cloudy. Low 3C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 4C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low 0C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low -2C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of flurries. High 1C.

The average temperature this time of year is 4.6C and the average low is -2C.