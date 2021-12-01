Windsor-Essex weather: chance of rain or drizzle
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada is predicting more rain and seasonal temperatures for the Windsor area.
The forecaster says it will be cloudy on Wednesday morning, with a 30 per cent chance of rain or drizzle late in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high of 6 Celsius.
As for Wednesday night, it will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or drizzle, wind becoming southwest gusting to 40km/h this evening. Temperature steady near 5C.
Here’s the forecast over the next week:
- Thurdsay: Periods of rain mixed with drizzle ending in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 late in the morning. High 10C. Night - Cloudy. Low 3C.
- Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 4C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low 0C.
- Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 3C. Night - Cloudy periods. Low -2C.
- Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 2C.
- Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 70 percent chance of flurries. High 1C.
The average temperature this time of year is 4.6C and the average low is -2C.
