The cold weather is holding on in the Windsor area and more snow might be on the way.

Environment Canada says to expect increasing cloudiness early Wednesday morning with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of -8C, but will be -15C with the wind chill.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17C. Wind chill -12C this evening and -22C overnight.

“It’s that frigid air mass that’s taking hold of this region,” says CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald.

On Thursday, it’s expected to be sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -6C. Wind chill -24C in the morning and -10C in the afternoon.

Thursday night is predicted to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low -11C.

As for Friday, the forecaster says it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -6C.

The average daytime high this time of year is -0.3C and the low is -7.7C.