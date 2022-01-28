Windsor-Essex weather: cold temperatures this weekend before warmup next week

Windsor-Essex can expect below average temperatures this weekend before warming up next week.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly cloudy Friday with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h. High -6C. Wind chill near -17C.

As for Friday night, it’s also expected to be mainly cloudy. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low -18C. Wind chill near -21C.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Saturday..mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9C. Wind chill -22C in the morning and -15C in the afternoon. Saturday night..cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low -16C.

Sunday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -6C. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -11C.

Monday..sunny. High -4C. Monday night..clear. Low -4C.

Tuesday..cloudy. High 3C. Tuesday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -1C.

Wednesday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High 1C. Wednesday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Low -7C.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -4C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.