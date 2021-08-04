Windsor-Essex weather: mainly sunny for a few days before more rain hits

Windsor-Essex residents can expect a few days of sunshine before rain is back in the forecast.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 29 C. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

It will also be clear Wednesday night with a low of 13 C.

The forecaster is also calling for sunshine on Thursday with a high of 29 C. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high. Thursday night will be clear. Low 18 C.

Here’s the EC forecast for the next several days: