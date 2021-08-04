iHeartRadio

Windsor-Essex weather: mainly sunny for a few days before more rain hits

Windsor-Essex residents can expect a few days of sunshine before rain is back in the forecast.

Environment Canada says Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 29 C. Humidex 32. UV index 8 or very high.

It will also be clear Wednesday night with a low of 13 C.

The forecaster is also calling for sunshine on Thursday with a high of 29 C. Humidex 34. UV index 8 or very high. Thursday night will be clear. Low 18 C.

Here’s the EC forecast for the next several days:

  • Friday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.
  • Friday night..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 20.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30.
  • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 23.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.
  • Monday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 23.
  • Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.
