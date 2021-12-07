iHeartRadio

Windsor-Essex weather: mix of sun and cloud with below freezing temperatures

Environment Canada says temperatures will stay below freezing on Tuesday.

The forecaster is calling for a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this morning. High -2C. Wind chill -12C Tuesday morning and -6C in the afternoon.

Tonight it’s expected to be partly cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -5C. Wind chill near -9C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

  • Wednesday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. High -2C. Wednesday night..cloudy periods. Low -5C.
  • Thursday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 2C. Thursday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. Low 2C.
  • Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 9C. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 6C.
  • Saturday.. Periods of rain. High 8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 4C.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 7C.

The average temperature this time of year is 3.5C and the average low is -3C.

