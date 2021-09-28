iHeartRadio

Windsor-Essex weather: mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures

image.jpg

It looks like a mainly sunny and seasonal forecast for the Windsor area.

Environment Canada says Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 21 Celsius. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

The evening is expected to be clear with a low of 6 C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

  • Wednesday..sunny. High 22. UV index 6 or high.
  • Wednesday night..clear. Low 6.
  • Thursday..sunny. High 20.
  • Thursday night..clear. Low 6 C.
  • Friday..sunny. High 22.
  • Friday night..clear. Low 10.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.
  • Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
  • Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 22.
  • Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low 12.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 21.
