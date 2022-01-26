Windsor-Essex weather: sunny and cold

A sunny but cold day is in store for Windsor-Essex, according to the latest Environment Canada forecast.

The daytime high is -10C, but a wind chill near -19C. Wind up to 15 km/h.

There will be a few clouds tonight, southwest wind gusting to 30 km/h before morning with a low of -15C.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning, with periods of light snow beginning late in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h. High -5C but a wind chill of -23C in the morning.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high -8C.

Saturday will be sunny with a high -9C.

Sunday is expected to be cloudy. High -4C.

The average high temperature this time of year is -1C and the average low is -8C.