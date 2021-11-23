Windsor-Essex weather: sunshine and cooler temperatures
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
It looks like Windsor-Essex can enjoy a day of sunshine before possible showers roll in later this week.
Environment Canada says it will be sunny on Tuesday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high of 3 Celsius. Wind chill -10 Tuesday morning.
Tonight clear becoming partly cloudy before morning. Low -1C.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Wednesday - a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 9C.
- Thursday - Periods of rain. High 4C. Cloudy periods. Low -3C.
The average temperature this time of year is 6.5C and the average low is -0.4C.
-
Connor McDavid's Edmonton home featured in Architectural DigestOilers captain Connor McDavid’s home overlooking Edmonton’s River Valley has been featured in Architectural Digest.
-
MLAs grill Hinshaw on lack of COVID-19 projections, aerosol transmissionAlberta's chief medical officer of health faced tough questions about the province's COVID-19 response Tuesday morning as she appeared in front of a legislature committee.
-
B.C. seniors urged to get COVID-19 booster shot as soon as possibleBritish Columbians over the age of 70 are being reminded to get a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected from the virus.
-
'A total write-off': Clubhouse at Morden golf course destroyed in fireThe clubhouse at a golf club in Morden, Man., is destroyed following a fire over the weekend.
-
Kingston police seek help identifying assault suspectKingston police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a serious assault on Halloween.
-
Stratford Festival reveals the lineup for its 2022 seasonThe Stratford Festival has announced the lineup for its 2022 season, and the play that will mark the grand opening of the Tom Patterson Theatre.
-
Amherstburg to bring back Open Air WeekendsOpen Air weekends in Amherstburg are returning for a third year.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality considers property tax increaseThe Halifax Regional Municipality is considering a property tax increase of nearly six per cent.
-
Refinery that supplies most gas used in B.C.'s Lower Mainland halting workThe refinery that supplies most of the gasoline used on the Lower Mainland is pausing operations in Burnaby, B.C., due to a lack of crude oil supply.