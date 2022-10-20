Windsor Express announce rebranding, new logo
The Windsor Express will have a new look this season.
President and CEO Dartis Willis announced Thursday the team’s rebranding initiative in a bid to position the NBLC franchise for the coming decade.
He said the rebranding starts with a modernization of the team’s emblem; a stylized basketball adopting the shape of a luxury liner and portraying the characteristics of speed and style.
“One of the important things that we've done is to give us a new start in our tenth season along with a
more refined logo,” said Willis. “I am confident in the direction of our team and the new logo speaks to
us moving into the coming decade.”
In addition to the Express logo, will be the launch of an updated team website and fresh uniform design,
amongst other initiatives.
Willis said he is eager for all the pieces to come together as the team enters its 10th season of play.
-
Sudbury Fisher Wavy trail officially opensDozens attended the official grand opening of the Fisher Wavy Trail in Sudbury on Thursday. Members of the non-profit group Rainbow Routes Association, Fisher Wavy Inc. and members of the community attended the free barbecue and guided hike.
-
Community Builders and Future North Open office in SudburyCommunity Builders and Future North held an open house Thursday in Sudbury after officially securing a building in the city.
-
Missing Penhold, Alta., woman found safe: RCMPThe RCMP asked the public for help finding Nelah Rothwell, 20, on Monday night, saying the resident of nearby Penhold, Alta., hadn’t been seen since that morning.
-
Calgary Heritage MP Bob Benzen to ring in new year with return to private lifeBob Benzen announced via social media and a release to news outlets on Thursday that he intends to step away from the House of Commons as of Dec. 31.
-
Algoma public school board sees increase in multilingual learnersThe Algoma District School Board is reporting a big increase in the number of multilingual students enrolling at its schools.
-
Cambridge development clears heritage impact assessment hurdleA developer wants to tear down a Cambridge building, which is currently a two-storey office, and replace it with an eight-storey residential building.
-
NDP not releasing names of executives who decided B.C.'s next premierThe vote to disqualify David Eby's sole opponent from the B.C. NDP leadership race came down to a few dozen party executives, whose names – for the most part – are not publicly available.
-
77-year-old Cape Breton resident still without power nearly a month after Fiona hit the regionNearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.
-
A chat with mayoral candidate Kevin KleinMayoral candidate Kevin Klein says if he is elected Winnipeg's next mayor he will make the city a safer place and immediately address the homeless crisis without raising taxes any further.