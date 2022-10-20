Windsor Express announce rebranding, new logo

The Windsor Express will have a new look this season.

President and CEO Dartis Willis announced Thursday the team’s rebranding initiative in a bid to position the NBLC franchise for the coming decade.

He said the rebranding starts with a modernization of the team’s emblem; a stylized basketball adopting the shape of a luxury liner and portraying the characteristics of speed and style.

“One of the important things that we've done is to give us a new start in our tenth season along with a

more refined logo,” said Willis. “I am confident in the direction of our team and the new logo speaks to

us moving into the coming decade.”

In addition to the Express logo, will be the launch of an updated team website and fresh uniform design,

amongst other initiatives.

Willis said he is eager for all the pieces to come together as the team enters its 10th season of play.