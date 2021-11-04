Windsor Express games to return February 2022

Windsor Express will be back on the court for its 10th season in 2022.

The basketball team announced the National Basketball League of Canada’s return on Thursday.

The league announced it would be cancelling the entire 2020-2021 season in March due to the pandemic.

The Windsor Express was third in their division when the season halted.

Games will resume on Feb. 5, 2022.

Express Nation! Ball is Back!

The National Basketball League of Canada is pleased to announce its return to the court for its 10th season on February 5, 2022. ��



��: @NBLCanada#WindsorExpress #NBLC #BallisBack pic.twitter.com/S1wNstAkhu