Windsor Express host first playoff game in two years

The Windsor Express make their home playoff debut Friday night

The basketball team is hosting their first playoff game in over two years.

The Express have returned from London to make its home debut in Game 3 of the Semi-Finals @wfcucentre this Friday! ����



The first 120 Fans will receive a free hot dog and pop voucher. ��



�� https://t.co/SmV0UzA2Gl

��Doors open at 6:30pm

�� Tip-off at 7:30pm

��️ Lightning pic.twitter.com/3FfXBet91V

It’s Game 3 of the best-of-five series against the London Lightning.

The Lightning won the first two games of the NBL of Canada semi-final in London.

Game four, if necessary, is Sunday afternoon.