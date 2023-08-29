Windsor Express joins Basketball Super League, hoping to attract Detroit market

When the Windsor Express roster steps back on to the court for its next season, it won't be under the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL).

Instead, the Express have opted to join the Basketball Super League (BSL). The move means the Windsor Express will now compete against teams from both Canada and the U.S.

“We had a successful 10 years in the NBL. Now, we're moving on up and expanding. Fans will get the great entertainment they've received in the past along with more variety of teams," said Windsor Express owner Dartis Willis.

For Willis, one of the biggest motivators behind moving the team to the BSL was a lack of other teams in a certain radius. The Windsor Express is expected to hold market exclusivity in Detroit.

The goal, he explained, is to attract players and fans from Detroit to follow the Windsor Express. This also means the Express' annual game at Caesars Windsor could now be played at the MGM Grand in Detroit.

"The expansion of our market into Detroit gives us an opportunity to not only say 'Windsor-Essex' Express but also say 'Windsor-Essex-Detroit' Express," said Willis.

During a news conference Tuesday to announce the team's move to the BSL, Willis clarified a change to the Windsor Express team name is not being considered.

The Windsor Express is one of the last remaining teams that were still under the NBL banner to announce a move to the BSL.

Details on ticket announcements will be announced at a later date.

The BSL markets itself as the top basketball league in North America outside of the NBA and NBA G-League banners.