Windsor Express offering free admission on Family Day

The Windsor Express is giving families something to do, free of charge, on Family Day.

Thanks to realtor Joe Fallea, admission to the Express game Feb. 20 against the London Lightning is free of charge for anyone who wants to go.

A former restaurant owner, Fallea has successfully transitioned into real estate and wants to give back to the community as a token of appreciation.

With the help of Transition to Betterness and other sponsors, the Family Day event will feature various activities including a parents versus kids basketball camp prior to the 2 p.m. tipoff.

Fallea says anyone interested in tickets can contact his office or the box office.

"We're going to go out and share kindness with MD Motivator and myself and hopefully some of the players of the team and go to different leagues, different basketball leagues, different areas of the city and give them tickets for the game for that day," he said.