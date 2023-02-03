Windsor family gets video message from Connor McDavid

A Windsor family received a special surprise from Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Stephanie, 38, was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago.

She reached out to One Day Dreams, hoping to be able to see her sons experience something that she wasn't able to provide for them.

The organization helped her host an Oilers-themed party, while her sons watched the game.

They provided decorations, food, team apparel and a personalized video message from McDavid.