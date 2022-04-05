Windsor Fire and Rescue awarded $5,000 grant to assist with fire prevention education
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services received a $5,000 boost to help with the department’s training and development programs for its fire prevention division.
The funds were awarded to Windsor Fire from Enbridge Fueling Futures program.
“Continually evolving codes, industry standards and fire education programs require Windsor Fire’s personnel to be experienced leaders when it comes to current fire safety messaging, education, technical expertise and new trends throughout the fire service,” a news release from the department said.
The collaboration between Enbridge Fueling Futures and Windsor Fire and Rescue helps to ensure citizens are offered a “high level of professional support and customer service.”
Further information along with fire safety messaging is available on the fire department’s website.
-
Sudbury’s health unit says STI testing is vital even during the pandemicPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is urging people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) even though accessing services during the pandemic has not been easy.
-
Edmonton’s homeless population has doubled since the pandemic, city saysThree thousand people are living on the streets of Edmonton, city officials say. That number has doubled since before the pandemic. City council has approved nearly $2 million in funding for one social agency, but officials say it won’t be enough.
-
Trial underway for B.C. caregiver charged with criminal negligence in woman’s deathA trial is now underway for a B.C. woman charged with criminal negligence in connection with the death of a woman with Down syndrome who was in her care.
-
-
Organizers of Camp Hope to meet with province to discuss homelessnessThe provincial government has agreed to meet with the organizers of last year’s Camp Hope as a few tents pop up again in Regina parks.
-
New report wants changes to classifying dangerous dogs; proposes allowing urban chicken flocksThe city is looking at changing how it deals with dangerous dogs.
-
B.C. government quietly tables changes to the way drivers fight traffic ticketsAnyone who receives a traffic ticket in British Columbia is entitled to fight it in court, but the way that happens could look very different if the province pushes through a new bill tabled at the end of last month.
-
Northern College will help Ukrainian refugees who want to continue their studiesNorthern College, already no stranger to welcoming foreign students, has a plan in place to welcome at least 10 Ukrainian students.
-
Updated law would let B.C. buy land around transportation hubs for housing, servicesThe British Columbia government is making changes that would allow for the purchase of land along transportation hubs for housing, schools, commercial services and other mixed-use development.