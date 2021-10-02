Windsor Fire and Rescue reminds residents to test their smoke alarms

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is urging residents to test their smoke alarms and “learn the sounds of fire safety” this fire prevention week.

Fire Prevention Week runs from Sunday, Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 so the fire department wants everyone to “get loud” and push the test button on their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms each month to learn the sounds alarms make.

By law, every home in Ontario must have a working smoke alarm on every storey and outside all sleeping areas, but WFRS says too often fatal fires in Ontario occur in homes without a working alarm.

By regular testing of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, Windsor fire hopes residents learn what the beeps are telling them as “knowing the different sounds your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make can save you, your loved ones and your home. Only working alarms save lives.”

WFRS says to take immediate action if your smoke or carbon monoxide alarms sound. If the alarm beeps in an emergency, get everyone out of the home, stay out and call 911 from outside.

If the alarms chirp, replace the batteries or alarms immediately.