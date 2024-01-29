iHeartRadio

Windsor fire called out early Monday morning


Crews were called to the scene in the 400 block of Partington near Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

An investigator is attending the scene of a house fire in Windsor early Monday morning.

Crews were called to the scene in the 400 block of Partington near Wyandotte Street around 2:45 a.m.

According to Windsor fire, crews went on the defensive and the fire was declared out just after 5:30 a.m.

There is no word on what caused the fire, possible damage estimate or if anybody has been displaced.

