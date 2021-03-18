Windsor Fire and Rescue Services thanked WDS staff for their assistance during an industrial fire at the building Thursday morning.

Multiple fire crews were scene of the fire in the 2700 block of Deziel Drive around 11 a.m. to attack the blaze.

The industrial fire was under control by around 1:25 p.m. with crews spreading materials and hitting the remaining hot spots. It was out about 20 minutes later.

WFRS chief fire prevention officer John Lee said the fire started in the area of a cardboard baler.

“Many thanks to WDS staff for assistance and use of on-site heavy equipment,” Lee said in a tweet.

The blaze was contained to the cardboard did not cause any damage to equipment or the building.

